Athletic Club keep up Europa League pressure with Espanyol win

Athletic Club have kept up the pressure on their rivals for a Europa League spot in 2022 with a 2-1 win over Espanyol.

The Basque giants have moved up to eighth in La Liga with three crucial points at the Estadio San Mames in Monday night action in Bilbao.

Both sides looked to hit top gear right from the off, with Tonny Vilhena putting the visitors in front after just three minutes before Ohian Sancet powered the hosts level shortly after.

What a start at San Mames! 🔥 Tonny Vilhena opened the scoring for Espanyol with this very nice strike, and Oihan Sancet then equalised for Athletic Club within the first 5 minutes 👀 pic.twitter.com/o0MHCBqLbt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 7, 2022

That breakneck start continued before the break as Inigo Martinez popped up to head Marcelino’s side in front.

However, the clash failed to ignite in the second 45, with the home side needing Spanish international Unai Simon to produce a vital late stop to deny Sergi Darder.

Up next for Marcelino is a midweek trip to face former side Valencia in their Copa del Rey semi final first leg with Espanyol hosting Barcelona in a Catalan derby clash this weekend.

