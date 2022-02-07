Barcelona star Adama Traore couldn’t have enjoyed a much better debut than what he managed on Sunday.

Traore was a surprise starter just days after completing his loan move from Wolves, but he didn’t disappoint.

The move has seen the winger return to his home town, growing up just down the road from Camp Nou, and he also started his career with Barca.

Traore came through the La Masia academy ahead of leaving for the Premier League in 2015.

His return was a sight to behold, with the Spain international putting in an excellent performance as Barca saw off Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 win to move into the top four.

Traore provided an assist and was given man of the match by stats experts WhoScored with a 7.73 rating.

The pacey winger completed two dribbles and managed an impressive 83% pass success.

Over all, Traore injected an energy and bravery on the ball we haven’t seen enough of from Barcelona this season.

He was a deserved man of the match, and Xavi Hernandez will be delighted with what he saw from his new man.