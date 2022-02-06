Xavi hails Adama Traore on Barcelona return

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for Adama Traore as the Spanish star made his return to the Camp Nou.

Traore famously made just one La Liga appearance after coming through La Masia ranks in 2013 but his January return has been heralded as a new era for the 26-year-old Catalan native.

Xavi opted to throw the Wolves loanee straight into first team action this weekend with a starting spot in their impressive 4-2 Camp Nou win over rivals Atletico Madrid.

Traore was in sensational form on the right of Xavi’s attack, with a fine assist for Gavi to head Barcelona into a 2-1 lead in Catalonia before being replacement by debutant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the hour mark.

“Adama is a very mature player. He knows when to face up, when to pass and he’s chosen his moments well today”, as per reports from Marca.

“Physically he is an animal, a beast. He is a pure winger and he will help us.

“He is a great signing for the team.

“Adama makes the difference. He has power, strength, he dribbles at opponents and he’s solid in defence.”

Xavi also reserved praise for Aubameyang as he was thrown into the action with a 30 minute cameo in front of the Camp Nou crowd.

Traore has played more football than Aubameyang in recent weeks, but the Gabonese international could be brought into the starting side to face Espanyol next weekend, if he is declared match fit enough.

