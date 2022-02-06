Xavi calls on Barcelona fans to stop whistling Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona boss Xavi has asked fans to stop negative whistling Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.

Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia in the final days of the January transfer window with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, after remaining with the club for the final months of the campaign, Dembele was targeted by fans as an unused substitute in their 4-2 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid this weekend.

“Dembele did not play due to a technical decision”, as per reports from Marca.

“I did think about playing him late on, but I’ve decided against it after the expulsion (for Dani Alves) and to secure the victory.

“But despite this, I would like the fans to support Ousmane.

“They have supported him in the past, and now it’s time to help him.

“I ask, please, that they stop whistling Dembele.”

First half goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Ronald Araujo put Xavi’s hosts 3-1 up and on course to three points against the defending Spanish champions.

Alves extended their lead after the restart, before being sent off, as former La Blaugrana star Luis Suarez netted a consolation for Atletico.

Up next for Barcelona is a Catalan derby trip to face Espanyol next weekend with Atletico at home to neighbours Getafe.

