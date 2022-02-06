Xavi Hernandez is already eyeing transfer possibilities ahead of the summer window.

Barcelona enjoyed a an impressive January window, completing three new signings.

Barca managed to bring in Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Those players could be the difference as Barca look to secure a top four finish between now and the end of the season.

But it seems eyes are already turning to the summer, when Barca will look to improve their squad again, depending on their finances.

According to Sport, Xavi already knows who he wants in order to strengthen his defence.

It’s claimed Xavi wants Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé ahead of next season.

Koundé has attracted plenty of transfer attention in the past, but Sevilla kept hold of him ahead of this season.

Next season could be different, but Los Nervionenses are likely to stick to the centre-back’s €81million release clause, especially if they are being propositioned by a direct rival.

Whether Barca could afford to pay that given their tricky financial situation is another question, but it seems Xavi already has a soft spot for Koundé.