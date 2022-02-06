Xavi Hernandez says he and the club are prioritising the renovation of one player.

Much of the attention has been around Ousmane Dembélé over recent weeks and months, and little progress has been made on that front.

But there are other contracts that need taking care of, and one more than most others.

Starting centre-back Ronald Araujo is out of contract in 2023, and Barca need to tie him up long-term before he moves into the final year of his deal.

As Barca have learned with Dembélé, allowing a player to move into the final year of their contract can be very problematic.

They will want to avoid that scenario with Araujo, who has become a key part of Xavi’s defence.

Speaking about the situation, Xavi said in his latest press conference: “He is a priority.

“We are happy with his performance because he gives us a lot. He is a centre-back that is realistic.

“He is a person who is wanted from inside the dressing room and his renovation is prioritised.

“We are going to see if he and his representative get an agreement with the club.

“He is an important piece, of the present and future.”

Araujo is understood to be in discussions with the club, but only as of recently, with Barca prioritising the January transfer window first.