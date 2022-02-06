Villarreal boost European chances with key Real Betis win

Villarreal have given their chances of securing a European spot in 2022 a vital boost with a 2-0 win away at rivals Real Betis.

Both sides are in the hunt for either a Champions League or Europa League place at the end of 2021/22, with the Yellow Submarine now edging up to sixth in La Liga this weekend.

Unai Emery’s side have improved following a mixed start to 2022 and Pau Torres nodded home Alberto Moreno’s free kick to hand them a deserved 1-0 half time lead at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Pau Torres heads in for his fourth goal of the season! 💥 Villarreal take the lead against Betis 🟡 pic.twitter.com/ub2ZelG9ba — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2022

Manuel Pellegrini’s hosts did create chances, with Nabil Fekir spurning two clear cut openings either side of the restart, but Etienne Capoue cushioned home a brilliant winner late on for the visitors.

Etienne Capoue with a STUNNING strike! 🚀 Villarreal look set for a big win against Betis 🟡 pic.twitter.com/l2uKNesYwv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2022

Emery’s team are next in action at home to league leaders Real Madrid next weekend with Pellegrini’s Real Betis travelling to Rayo Vallecano in midweek for the Copa del Rey semi final first leg.

