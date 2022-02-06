We have already seen two goals during Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

The two sides are doing battle in a key clash in the race for top four this afternoon in Catalonia.

Heading into the game, just one place and one point separated the two sides, and at time of writing, the two sides are level following two early goals.

That’s because Yannick Carrasco has scored with just eight minutes on the clock.

Atleti put together a lovely move before Luis Suarez picked out Carrasco in the box.

The Belgian took the opportunity swiftly with a fine strike into the far bottom corner with his first touch.

Atleti’s lead didn’t last however, with Barca equalising with a superb goal just three minutes later.

Dani Alves chipped a ball to the far side of the box and Jordi Alba pulled off a brilliant volley to pick out the far top corner.

The ball looked as though it was too high to take on the volley, but Alba adjusted brilliantly.

You can catch the goals below depending on your location.

Ferreira Carrasco adelantó al Atlético de Madrid ante el FC Barcelona a los 7 minutos… De Paul con Suárez y “Lucho” con un centro muy bueno…pic.twitter.com/1jv1tmCQfY — Klon Pérez 📶 (@klon_perez) February 6, 2022