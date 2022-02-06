Valencia and Real Sociedad couldn’t be separated in an end-to-end encounter at Mestalla.

New loan winger Bryan Gil impressed for the hosts with an energetic display, but he couldn’t help his side find a winner.

Los Ché striker Maxi Gomez was among those to miss key chances in a game both sides will have felt they could have won.

The point is no disaster for Valencia, who hang around in the group of teams battling for a top seven spot.

But for Real Sociedad, it is yet another blow as they continue their slide down the table.

La Real have now won just one game in nine La Liga outings, and they remain in sixth for now, just three points ahead of Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine face Real Betis later today, but that will give Real Sociedad their game in hand back.

La Real face Granada next time out, while Valencia face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey before going up against Alaves in La Liga.