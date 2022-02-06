Real Madrid return to La Liga action today after a difficult defeat in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos are now two games without a win following a La Liga draw with Elche and a Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club.

Despite that, they have a very good opportunity to extend their lead at the top of La Liga thanks to Sevilla’s slip-up on Saturday, drawing with Osasuna.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men can move six points clear with a win over Granada today, but they won’t be helped by a couple of key absentees.

Both of Real Madrid’s leading scorers will be absent, with Karim Benzema injured and Vinicius Junior suspended.

Those absences will give Ancelotti some big decisions to make.

It’s likely Luka Jovic will come in after a failed false nine experiment during the week.

That will likely see Asensio move wide, while Rodrygo could be rested after an exhaustive week and a disappointing performance against Athletic Club.

Eden Hazard could get a rare starting opportunity as a result.

Here is the full predicted Real Madrid starting XI:

Courtois, Alaba, Nacho, Militao, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Hazard, Benzema.