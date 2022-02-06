Real Madrid have suffered two late injury blows ahead of their clash with Granada today.

Los Blancos return to La Liga action against Robert Moreno’s men following a Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club.

Real Madrid haven’t won any of their last two games, also drawing with Elche in La Liga.

Ahead of the clash with Granada, when Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will have the chance to move six points clear at the top, Karim Benzema has been ruled out with an injury issue.

And Vinicius Junior is also absent with due to suspension, meaning Real Madrid are without their two top scorers, and indeed two players who have contributed more than 60% of their club’s La Liga goals.

In the final hours before the game, Real Madrid have also been dealt two more blows.

According to Cadena SER, Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez have been forced to drop out due to gastroenteritis.

Casemiro will now likely be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga, while Vazquez was unlikely to start anyway.