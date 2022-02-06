Real Madrid are said to have withdrawn any interest in Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

It’s well known that Los Blancos will be in the market for a striker this summer, with Kylian Mbappe the man to watch.

Mbappe is expected to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of next season, with his PSG contract set to come to an end.

Los Blancos will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with Mbappe ahead of the summer, and they might just move to do that after the Champions League clashes with PSG over the next month.

But the man Mbappe is often compared to, Dortmund star Haaland, has also been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A number of clubs are expected to make a move for Haaland this summer, with the Norwegian expected to move on from Dortmund.

But one of those clubs will not be Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star via Sport.

It’s claimed Real Madrid have ended their interest in Haaland to fully focus on landing Mbappe.