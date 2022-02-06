Real Madrid have a big task on their hands this season amid the absence of their two highest scorers.

Los Blancos have been a little off the boil in the last fortnight, drawing with Elche in La Liga and losing to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey during the week.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have been the best team in Spain by a head and shoulders so far this season, and despite their recent blips, they can extend their lead at the top of La Liga to six points with a win over Granada today.

The problem is that they are without top scorers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Benzema has scored 17 La Liga goals so far this season, while Vinicius has scored 12.

The 29 goals between them make up 61.7% of Real Madrid’s La Liga goals, and the question heading into today’s game is where the goals are going to come from for Los Blancos to come out on top.

Marco Asensio is the only other player to score more than two goals this season, with five, while defender Nacho Fernandez is the only player to have managed two.

The good news is that as many as 11 other players have scored once, so every position is pitching in with the odd goal.