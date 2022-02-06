Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are preparing to go head-to-head in a crucial La Liga clash this afternoon.

Barca welcome top four rivals Atleti to Camp Nou sitting just one place and one point worse off.

This crucial clash in the race for a top four finish will give each of the sides a big opportunity to take a significant step towards grabbing a Champions League spot.

Some interesting selection decisions face both head coaches, with Xavi Hernandez welcoming in new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Diego Simeone missing key men Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

For Barca, it’s expected Traore and Aubameyang could both get starts, while Ferran Torres is also expected to start.

Should that not pan out, Gavi and Torres could be the wingers, while Luuk de Jong is in contention to start up top after improved form of late.

For Atleti, new signing Daniel Wass could well start at right-back, while Rodrigo de Paul and Koke are likely to start in a two-man midfield to cope with the injury issues in the centre of the park.

Here are the full predicted starting XIs.

Barca (4-3-3): Ter Stegen, Alba, Araujo, Pique, Alves, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Torres, Traore, Aubameyang.

Atleti (4-2-2): Oblak, Hermoso, Savic, Gimenez, Wass, Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco, Suarez, Felix.