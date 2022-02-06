Barcelona star Memphis Depay has sent a message to his teammates ahead of their crucial clash with Atletico Madrid.

Barca are preparing for a home clash with Atleti, knowing they have a huge opportunity to move into the top four and two points ahead of their rivals with a win.

The Blaugrana have struggled to be consistent this season, but they are not alone.

Reigning champions Atletico have also been disappointing in the large part, struggling to hold onto a top four spot so far this term.

This game is a chance for both sides to make a statement, but Barca won’t be helped by the absence of Memphis.

The Dutchman has been struggling with a muscular injury over the last three weeks, missing the last four games.

The 27-year-old is close to returning, but he has missed out on the Atletico clash.

And he has sent a message to his teammates on Twitter, writing: “I miss sharing the field with my brothers.

“But today will be a great game and I am hoping to see all our fans at Camp Nou. Soon back.”