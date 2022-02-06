Marco Asensio inspired Real Madrid snatch La Liga title lead with Granada win

Real Madrid have opened up a six point lead at the top of the La Liga table overnight thanks to a late 1-0 win over Granada.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side took full advantage of Sevilla’s 0-0 draw away away at Osasuna this weekend to edge themselves away from their main title rivals.

Despite being far from their clinical best in Madrid, the home side buried their one genuine chance to secure all three points.

Marco Asensio carried the main threat for Ancelotti’s hosts across the night with two key chances kept out before the break for the Spanish international.

Ancelotti made a string of changes to try and force his side into the contest in the second period with Asensio again kept out by Granada stopper Luis Maximiano.

However, Asensio finally triumphed in his running one man battle with Maximiano as he curled home a superb winner from outside the box with 15 minutes to go.

Marco Asensio's long-range effort proves to be the winner for Real Madrid! 💥 Carlo Ancelotti's team continue to look impressive at the top of LaLiga ⚪ pic.twitter.com/QozQhjfqtx — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2022

Up next for Ancelotti’s title chasers is a trip to face Villarreal next weekend with Granada away at Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images