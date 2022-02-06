Barcelona have completed a first-half comeback against Atletico Madrid.

Barca‘s key clash with Atletico Madrid couldn’t have started much worse, with Yannick Carrasco netting with just eight minutes on the clock.

But things turned in the way Xavi Hernandez‘s men just minutes later when Jordi Alba scored a superb volley.

Barca then added to that goal to complete the comeback just 11 minutes later, with Gavi finding the net.

The midfielder headed home after a brilliant cross from debutant Adama Traore.

The header appeared to take a slight deflection, leaving Jan Oblak with little chance in goal.

It’s a picture-perfect response from Barca after going behind, and they now have the advantage against an Atleti side that has been a little fragile of late.

A win today will send Barcelona into fourth place and two points ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Any other result will mean Diego Simeone’s men remain in control of that last Champions League spot.

You can see the goal below depending on your location.