Diego Simeone claims Atletico Madrid were unable to cope with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side slipped to a 4-2 defeat away at Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos suffered another damaging blow in their push to secure a Top Four finish in 2022 as Xavi’s charges dominated in Catalonia.

First half goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Ronald Araujo put the hosts 3-1 up and on course to three points against the defending Spanish champions.

Atletico were unable to launch a response to that setback in the second half, despite Luis Suarez netting a consolation, and Simeone did not pull any punches in his post match comments.

“You have to value the forcefulness of your rival, and try to improve your intensity and aggressiveness”, as per reports from Marca.

“We had several clear chances. But, football matches are won by whoever is more forceful.

“I measure games by chances. They had four and scored three in the first half and we scored one from four.

“If we won 0-1 they’d tell us how good it was. There are different ways of winning and today the forcefulness of Barca prevailed.”

Atletico end the weekend in fifth place in the La Liga table with a two point gap in behind Barcelona in the race for a Champions League spot this season.

Up next for Simeone is a home tie against neighbours Getafe in league action next weekend, followed by clashes with Levante and Osasuna, before facing Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 on February 23.