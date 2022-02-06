Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 6.

Barca debutants

Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set to start today when Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in a crucial clash in the race for top four.

Aubameyang only arrived earlier this week, but it seems he could start already with Ansu Fati out injured.

Traore could also get the nod, along with fellow January signing Ferran Torres.

Sevilla blow

Sevilla suffered another big blow in their race for the La Liga title, drawing with Osasuna.

Ivan Rakitic missed a 93rd minute penalty to leave Sevilla to settle for a point.

They were four points behind Real Madrid ahead of this game, and they could now find themselves six points behind should Los Blancos win today.

Rayo defeated

Rayo Vallecano slipped further from the European spots with an away defeat to Celta Vigo.

Brais Mendes scored twice to seal Rayo’s fate, and the Vallecas side’s poor away form continued.

Rayo have one of the best home records in Europe, but they have won just once away from home in La Liga.