Barcelona are running riot against Atletico Madrid despite an early setback.

The Blaugrana went behind within eight minutes at the Camp Nou, in a clash that could go a long way in defining La Liga’s top four race.

Coming into today, Atleti lead Barca by one point and one place, but they now face slipping to fifth place.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men are in the process of leapfrogging Atleti thanks to a brilliant first-half comeback.

Yannick Carrasco put Atleti ahead, but a superb equaliser from Jordi Alba followed just three minutes later.

Gavi then put Barca ahead with a header, and it’s now 3-1.

Alves delivered a peach of a cross from a free-kick before Gerard Pique hit the crossbar with a header.

Ferran Torres then miskicked the follow-up from a great position, but fortunately for him and Barca, Ronald Araujo was there to hammer home from close range.

You can see the goal below depending on your location.