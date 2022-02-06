Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have confirmed their starting line-ups for today’s big clash.

The two sides are set to battle it out at Camp Nou, with Atletico currently just one point and one place ahead of Barca as things stand.

This game could go some way in deciding which one of the two sides secures a top four spot.

And ahead of the game, the two line-ups have been confirmed.

Xavi Hernandez has decided to give a debut to new signing Adama Traore, who will play in the midfield, with Gavi and Ferran Torres lining up in the front three.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start from the bench, and he could make his debut.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have gone with a two-man midfield, as expected, given the absence of Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The big decision for Diego Simeone was at right-back, and he has decided to go with Sime Vrsaljko over Daniel Wass.

Barca (4-3-3): Ter Stegen, Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba, Busquets, Adama, Pedri, Torres, Gavi, L De Jong.

Atleti (4-4-2): Oblak, Hermoso, Savic, Gimenez, Vrsaljko, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco, Lemar, Joao Felix, Suarez.