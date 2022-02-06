Barcelona picked up a huge win in their race to secure a a top four spot, defeating Atletico Madrid.

Just one point and one place separated the two sides heading into the Camp Nou clash, but Barca have now leapfrogged their top four rivals, climbing into fourth place.

It was a goal-fest at Camp Nou, with Yannick Carrasco kicking off the scoring after just eight minutes.

Within three minutes, Barca had equalised thanks to a brilliant Jordi Alba volley from the corner of the box.

Debutant Adama Traore, who enjoyed an excellent debut, set up Gavi with a brilliant cross.

And before the break, Barca made it three thanks to a close range effort from Ronald Araujo.

Dani Alves set up the first goal and played a big role in the third, so it was only fitting that he scored the fourth, tucking home with a brilliant low strike.

Atletico Madrid went down fighting, however, and Luis Suarez scored a trademark goal from close range to pull it back to 4-2.

Alves was then sent off just before the 70 minute mark for a naughty challenge, putting his studs down the back of Carrasco’s calf.

The Brazilian was excellent up until that point, but a moment of madness saw him leave his teammates with 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

Xavi Hernandez was even booked for being little too vocal on the sideline, but Barca managed to hold out nonetheless, and fourth place is now theirs to defend.