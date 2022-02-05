Xavi Hernandez has admitted he has been unfair to Dani Alves over his Europa League squad selection.

Barca enjoyed a rather successful January transfer window, but it wasn’t without consequences.

The Blaugrana managed to sign three players in total, with Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all signing up.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves was also registered for the first time early in the month after arriving on a free transfer in the winter.

And the problem that presented was that Barca could only register three new players to their Europa League squad.

After deliberation, Xavi decided veteran Alves was the man he would be leaving out, with Traore, Torres and Aubameyang making the cut instead.

And speaking about that decision for the first time, the Barca boss says he had to be unfair to someone.

“I feel bad,” admitted Xavi in his latest press conference. “I had to choose and I kept him out because I considered that the position of full-back has better cover than the others.

“I had to be unfair to someone and it has been Dani. He gives us a lot inside and outside of the pitch and I am sure that he will continue doing that.”

On the plus side, Alves has been registered to Barca’s La Liga squad and he will be able to continue helping the club in their league campaign.