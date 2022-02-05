Xavi: Champions League qualification is Barcelona’s main goal in 2022

Barcelona boss Xavi has confirmed reaching the Champions League qualification spots is a priority for his side in 2022.

La Blaugrana return to action following the winter break with a testing clash against defending champions Atletico Madrid this weekend.

However, despite both sides still technically within range of a title challenge, Xavi knows he need to be realistic about their progress in the second half of the campaign.

“Getting into the Champions League places is now our main goal”, as per reports from Marca.

“And from there on, we don’t rule out anything until the maths say otherwise for us.

“I’m still very excited, both with what we have in the squad and with the new signings, I think we can improve.”

Xavi also stated his side would aim to utilise the Europa League as an alternative route in the Champions League in 2022, with a knockout stage clash against Napoli on the horizon this month.

Barcelona are currently 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid heading into this weekend albeit with a game in hand for Xavi’s inconsistent side.

The former Spanish international has already looked to bring his new faces into the first team fold with January signings Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang included in the squad to face Atleti.

Xavi hinted both players are fit, but Traore is in a better match condition, with Aubameyang not featuring for Arsenal since December.