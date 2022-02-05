A league debut goal from Vedat Muriqi settled a relegation six-pointer between Mallorca and Cadiz.

Just two points separated Mallorca from the relegation zone before today, with Cadiz the team directly below them, inside the bottom three.

And it briefly looked as though Cadiz might leapfrog the Balearic side to safety after Ruben Alcaraz put them ahead.

But Mallorca put together an impressive comeback to take all three points and put distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Salva Sevilla scored from the spot to level the score, and Muriqi scored the winner with a penalty of his own with just over 20 minutes remaining, not including the 10 minutes of added time.

Muriqi only joined on loan from Lazio earlier this week, and he has already made an impression.

The Kosovan couldn’t have picked a more important game to score his first goal, and Mallorca are now five points above Cadiz and the bottom three.

The result is a huge boost for Mallorca, who had lost back-to-back games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, it’s a significant blow to Cadiz, who have picked up of late, and their survival hopes have taken a significant blow as we move further into the second half of the season.