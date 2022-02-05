Sevilla’s La Liga title charge hit by Osasuna stalemate

Sevilla’s push for a La Liga title challenge in 2022 has been dented by a shock 0-0 draw away at Osasuna.

Julen Lopetegui’s side were aiming to close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid on their domestic return to action this weekend.

However, they struggled for fluency on a controversial night in Pamplona, with Los Blancos in action against Granada tomorrow.

Neither side created much before the break with Jon Moncayola’s snapshot smartly kept out by Yassine Bonunou.

However, despite being second best on the night, Sevilla were handed a golden opportunity to clinch the win in added time.

Referee Valentin Pizarro opted to award the visitors a 93rd minute spot kick but Sergio Herrera made a vital stop to deny Ivan Rakitic.

Ivan Rakitić misses a stoppage time penalty! 😱 A massive moment in the title race as Sevilla fall to a third straight draw after Sergio Herrera's save 😬 pic.twitter.com/S0fpi6S2AO — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 5, 2022

Up next for Lopetegui’s side is a home tie with Elche on Friday night with Osasuna heading to the capital to face Rayo Vallecano.

Images via Getty Images