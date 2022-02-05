Real Madrid have suffered a huge setback ahead of their clash with Granada.

Los Blancos have struggled for form over recent weeks, going three games without a win in 90 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men did manage to beat Elche in extra-time, but that was followed by a draw against the Alicante side in La Liga.

Real Madrid then suffered a Copa del Rey defeat against Athletic Club, when they were without star striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema was expected to return for this one, returning to group training earlier this week.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Benzema has suffered a late setback and has not taken part in the final training session before Sunday’s clash.

The Frenchman is now expected to miss out, leaving Ancelotti either with a false nine or with Luka Jovic.

Benzema is Real Madrid’s leading scorer so far this season, and Los Blancos have looked a little blunt without him, at times.

With a false nine, Ancelotti’s men really struggled against Athletic Club, so it’s likely Jovic will get the call this time around, if indeed Benzema does misses out.