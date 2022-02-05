Real Madrid are said to be considering a move for a current Bayern Munich star.

Los Blancos are expected to concentrated their efforts on Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t look elsewhere, with the latest rumour linking them to Bayern star Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry is out of contract in 2023, and according to reports from Sky Sports Germany via Mundo Deportivo, renewal talks are not going well.

Bayern and Gnabry are said to be wide apart in their negotiations, and that could leave to the winger being sold ahead of the last year of his contract.

According to the report, Real Madrid are one of the clubs lurking in case Gnabry becomes available.

Los Blancos are expected to release Gareth Bale and Isco this summer, while Eden Hazard‘s future is far from certain.

Gnabry is an attractive option, still only 26 years of age and very much a high-level player, but any move will depend on whether he ends up signing a new deal with Bayern in the coming months.