Real Madrid may be a step closer to landing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German centre-back has been heavily linked with Los Blancos, despite Carlo Ancelotti already having an impressing centre-back pairing in David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Real Madrid don’t have any real need to spend money on a defender, but if Rudiger becomes available for free, he might just be too good an option to miss out on.

And that’s why they are said to be considering a move for the centre-back, tracking his situation.

The latest update is in Real Madrid’s favour, too, with the Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo reporting that Rudiger has rejected Chelsea’s most recent contract offer.

Rudiger has impressed while working under current boss Thomas Tuchel, but he knows he can get a huge pay deal elsewhere given he would be signing without a transfer fee.

That means Chelsea will need to pay a huge amount if they want to keep one of their starting centre-backs.

For now, Real Madrid’s hopes remain very much alive.