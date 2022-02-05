Rayo Vallecano’s European push hit by Celta Vigo loss

Rayo Vallecano’s quest to secure a European qualification spot in 2022 has been hit by a 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo.

Defeat in Galicia means Rayo are now just a point ahead of Eduardo Coudet’s side, with their rivals aiming to nudge them down into the bottom half.

Andoni Iraola’s charges sealed a place in the Copa del Rey semi finals in midweek with a win over Mallorca but they were unable to build on that in Vigo.

Brais Mendez got the ball rolling for Celta after 11 minutes as he fired home as Stole Dimitrievski flapped at a cross into the box.

The ball breaks to Brais Méndez and he finishes ruthlessly 💥 Celta start strong 🔵 pic.twitter.com/d6dvFdalGp — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 5, 2022

Coudet’s hosts continued to carry the greater threat in the second period and Mendez sealed the win with a neat flick from Denis Suarez’s corner in the final 10.

Up next for Celta is a trip to Cadiz next weekend with Rayo at home to Real Betis in their Copa last four first leg in midweek.

