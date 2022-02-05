Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore named in Barcelona squad to face Atletico Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore could be in line for a sensational Barcelona bow against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

La Blaugrana secured a loan deal with former La Masia graduate Traore, from Premier League side Wolves in the final days of the winter window, before agreeing a free transfer for Auabameyang.

Traore made one league appearance for Barcelona back in 2013 before leaving the club in 2015.

Xavi has hinted both players will see some action in their crucial tie with the defending champions at the Camp Nou this weekend with the pair both named in his matchday squad.

Barcelona return from the winter break with renewed confidence of pushing for a Champions League spot and Xavi will be looking to his new faces to provide a spark in the coming weeks.

Ousmane Dembele is also recalled to the squad, after failing to secure a Camp Nou exit on deadline day, with Spanish international Gavi back from injury.