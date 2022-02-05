Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 5.

Dembélé snubbed by Chelsea

Chelsea will not attempt to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé, according to reports in England.

Dembélé has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, as his contract nears its expiry.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea won’t be submitting a proposal to sign Dembélé on a free transfer this summer.

Lo Celso speaks

Giovani Lo Celso has explained why he chose to join Villarreal on a loan deal from Tottenham.

He said in his introductory press conference: “This is a club that looks very serious and orderly, that football-wise I really like what I see, I like its philosophy and its idea of the game, to which is added that I already knew the coach.

“So I put everything on the scale and made up my mind very quickly.”

Getafe run riot

Getafe continued their improved run of form with a comfortable win over bottom club Levante on Friday night.

Enes Unal scored twice, including one in the first minute, and Carlos Alena also got on the scoresheet.

Getafe are now 14th in the La Liga table, although almost every other team still have to play this weekend.