Two of Paris Saint-Germain’s stars face a race against time to be fit for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

We are now just 10 days away from the Round of 16 first leg between PSG and Real Madrid in Paris.

Real Madrid will be hoping to take their La Liga dominance back onto the European stage, while PSG are still trying to win their first Champions League title.

But the Parisiens will not be helped by two potential absences, with Sergio Ramos still not quite fit enough to play.

Meanwhile, Neymar Jr is also sidelined, and it’s not clear when he will be fit enough to start, despite just 10 days remaining before the big day.

“Sergio Ramos worked in the gym and he will resume work and running next week,” said Mauricio Pochettino, as detailed by Mundo Deportivo.

He added: “Neymar has received therapy today, he will work in the gym for the next 48 hours and then resume partial work with his teammates.”

It would be a big blow for PSG if they were to be missing either of those players, but it is unlikely the game will be decided in the first leg.

And it does sound as though Ramos is closer to a return than Neymar.