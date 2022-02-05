Key trio miss out for Atletico Madrid at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is without three key first team players for their high stakes La Liga trip to Barcelona this weekend.

The defending Spanish champions return from the winter break with a crucial journey to Catalonia tomorrow as both sides look to push their respective claims for a Champions League spot in 2022.

However, Simeone has been frustrated by a growing injury list since the start of the calendar year, with French star Antoine Griezmann unable to face his parent club due to a persistent injury problem.

📋 ¡𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 para el desplazamiento a Barcelona! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0y2ULDfWdM — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 5, 2022

Simeone was initially reported to be positive over injury news on Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente, after the pair returned to full training in recent days, but the duo have not been passed fit to travel to the Camp Nou.

However, January signings Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava have both been included in the squad with the former expected to start at right back.