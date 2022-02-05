Elche continued their climb away from the La Liga drop zone with a crucial comeback win on Saturday afternoon.

The Alicante side have been on an improved run of late, defeating Villarreal before drawing with Real Madrid.

And they were given a golden opportunity on Saturday to put some distance between themselves and the drop, facing an Alaves side currently who went into the game in 19th position.

The visitors took the lead, however, with the reliable Joselu scoring his 11th La Liga goal of the season.

But Elche rallied and put together a fine comeback thanks to a brace from Pere Milla and a late strike from Fidel.

The win means Elche are eight points ahead of the drop zone, although Cadiz, who are in the final relegation spot, are yet to play this weekend.

They are also five La Liga games unbeaten for the first time since the 1970s.

Alaves, meanwhile, remain three points from safety after making it 11 games without a win in the league, and 17th placed Mallorca have two games in hand.

Mallorca and Cadiz face each other this weekend in a key relegation clash.