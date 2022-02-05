Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema injury blow.

Los Blancos return to La Liga action on Sunday when they face Granada looking to bounce back from their Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club.

That Copa defeat was in the absence of star striker Benzema, who has been struggling from a muscular strain since before the international break.

Since then, the Frenchman has returned to training, but reports emerged this morning claiming he had suffered a small setback, keeping him out of training on Friday afternoon.

And Ancelotti has now confirmed the injury blow, revealing that Benzema will indeed miss the Granada clash.

“He is out for the game. We have to see if he is available for the next one.

“He is not 100%. He has improved by not enough.”

It will be interesting to see how Ancelotti deals with the blow.

For the Copa del Rey defeat, the Italian boss used Marco Asensio in a false nine, a move that did not work out.

It is likely he will start back-up striker Luka Jovic as to ensure a more direct replacement for Benzema.