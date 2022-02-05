Carlo Ancelotti has played down the incident involving Gareth Bale on the Real Madrid bench.

Bale made the headlines on the back of Real Madrid‘s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club.

The Welshman broke into laughter after fellow substitute Eden Hazard was told to warm up before being told to take a seat on the bench.

Ancelotti later explained he planned to bring Hazard on in injury time before Athletic Club scored an 89th minute winner.

And much was made of Bale’s reaction, with the Welshman not having the privilege of warming up late in the game.

But Ancelotti has played it down in his latest press conference, suggesting the laughter could have been for any number of reasons.

“I haven’t seen that incident. I don’t know because he laughed, that it is something important,” he said.

“I was going to put Ceballos and Hazard on. I cannot have more than three players warming up, and these things happen for this reason.”

Bale has still made just three club appearances so far this season, but he is back fully fit and he is being included in Los Blancos’ matchday squads.