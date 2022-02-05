Carlo Ancelotti faces striker headache ahead of Granada clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to reshuffle his attacking options for their La Liga clash with Granada tomorrow night.

Los Blancos return to domestic action following the winter break with a four point lead at the top of the table as it stands this weekend.

However, after a mixed start to 2022, the Italian coach will be looking to get back on track against relegation threatened Granada in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti confirmed Karim Benzema would miss the game through injury with Brazilian star Vinicius Jr sidelined through suspension.

The veteran boss has confirmed his match day squad to face Granada, with Marcelo included after a Copa del Rey ban, and Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa also called into the first team squad.

Eden Hazard is likely to come in starting line up, but there could also be a rare start for either Luka Jovic or Gareth Bale, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.