Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated that he has no ‘personal’ issues with Eden Hazard.

Hazard is still yet to live up to his potential in Madrid, struggling to make an impact since his big-money move from Chelsea in 2019.

Up until this season, injury issues had got the better of the Belgian, who couldn’t stay fit long enough to prove himself.

But this season, he has been fit for much of the campaign, simply struggling to build up any sort of form.

The Belgian has started just seven La Liga games as a result, and he was kept on the bench for the entirety of Real Madrid‘s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club last time out.

But Ancelotti insists his decisions are never personal, and that Hazard simply has to offer more to the team if he wants to start more regularly.

“He is fine and is training well,” said Ancelotti in his latest press conference. “But I take decisions for the team, if he doesn’t play it’s because I choose someone else.

“He has played games that I believed he could help the team. It is nothing personal and he doesn’t have any physical problems.”

Hazard is tied down until 2024 at Real Madrid, but it still feels as though time is running out for the Belgian as he looks to turn around his Los Blancos career.