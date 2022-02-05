Barcelona have suffered an injury blow ahead of Sunday’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

A win on Sunday would see the Blaugrana leapfrog Atletico Madrid and move into the top four.

It has been a long and difficult season for Barca so far, but they still have a good chance of securing a top four finish.

Qualification for next season’s Champions League is pivotal for the club financially, and Sunday’s opponents Atletico are their biggest rivals in the race.

That makes this weekend’s clash all the more important, and ahead of the clash, Barca have been dealt an injury blow.

Forward Memphis Depay has not returned on time and will not be in contention.

Memphis wasn’t present for Friday’s training session, and he is not expected to train this morning.

Fortunately, Barca will be able to call upon new signings Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead, while Ferran Torres is expected to start again.