Barcelona have welcomed back to key players ahead of this weekend’s key clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana are gearing up for a key clash in the race for a top four finish.

Just one point separated Xavi Hernandez‘s men from Atletico and the top four, and a win this weekend would be a big step in the right direction.

Ahead of this one, Barca will welcome three new signings, including Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And they have also been boosted by the return of two internationals.

Both experienced full-back Dani Alves and starting centre-back Ronald Araujo have been away due to international duty over the last week or so, representing Brazil and Uruguay respectively.

There was a question over whether the duo could return in time to be in contention for this weekend.

And the good news is that both returned to training on Friday after returning from South America.

They will train again this morning and should be available for Sunday’s big clash with Atleti.