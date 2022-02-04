Real Madrid have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of this weekend’s clash with Granada.

Los Blancos were forced to take on Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey without their star striker.

Benzema has scored 24 goals already so far this season, and he is on course for his best goalscoring campaign yet.

Without him, Real Madrid lose a great deal of threat at the top end of the pitch, and that was shown quite clearly as Ancelotti‘s men lost 1-0 to Athletic Club, dropping out of the Copa del Rey in the process.

But the struggle without Benzema won’t have to continue any longer, with Los Blancos set to welcome the striker back from injury this weekend.

Benzema has trained and is feeling good ahead of Sunday’s outing, when Real Madrid will look to bounce back from a draw and a defeat in their last two.

Los Blancos will, however, be without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended for this one after reaching his yellow card limit.