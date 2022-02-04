Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has criticised the organisation of Real Madrid’s clash with Athletic Club.

Los Blancos were dumped out of the Copa del Rey in the quarter finals, losing 1-0 to Athletic Club after conceding an 89th minute winner.

It was a disappointing display from Carlo Ancelotti‘s men, who lacked any kind of bite at the top end of the pitch.

Los Blancos were without star frontman Karim Benzema, while Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior both started despite only returning from international duty on Wednesday.

It was a controversial decision from Ancelotti to start the pair, especially with fully fit Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale sat on the bench.

But Copa organisers RFEF still deserve some portion of the blame, according to Real Madrid defender Nacho.

“It hasn’t been our best game. We have been good defensively, but we haven’t created opportunities,” he said after the game.

“I think we lacked fine details up top. But this is football. We have lost on a very complicated pitch, and with a high head, we continue.

“The organisation of the game has not been the best. We have had three who started that have played without having even two days, with a long trip, almost without rest.

“But we are not going to make any kind of excuse. We have to continue to look forward. We have a lot left and we will fight what what we have left.”

An excuse but not an excuse from Nacho, who could continue to get opportunities in the absence of David Alaba.

Real Madrid are back in action on Sunday when Los Blancos face Granada in La Liga.