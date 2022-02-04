Getafe cruise past rock bottom Levante

Getafe have boosted their chances of La Liga survival in 2022 with a routine 3-0 win at home to basement side Levante.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ side made it three wins from five league games in 2022, as they edged up to 14th place in the table, with three straightforward points in Madrid.

Enes Unal’s early double did the damage for Flores as the Turkish international headed home Mauro Arambarri’s corner inside the first 60 seconds.

Enes Ünal heads in after just 42 seconds! 🔥 What a start from Getafe 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3w43tSA0aR — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 4, 2022

That set the tone of the contest before the break as Unal steered home a second goal from the edge of the box.

Enes Ünal is putting on a show for Getafe! 😱 A tasty turn and a lethal finish to match for his second of the game 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lcs0ExREVs — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 4, 2022

Levante carved out chances either side of the interval, with Jorge de Frutos rattling a post, but Alessio Lisci’s side were unable to force a breakthrough, as Carles Alena deflected home a third in added time.

Up next for Getafe is a Madrid derby away at Atletico Madrid next weekend with Lisci’s Levante at home to Real Betis.

