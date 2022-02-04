Eden Hazard or Gareth Bale could be set for a big opportunity this weekend.

It has been a miserable season for both players for differing reasons.

Bale has struggled for fitness so far this term, making just three appearances before missing almost half a season through two different injury blows.

Bale has since returned to fitness, but he has been left on the bench for the entirety of the last two games.

Hazard has joined him. The Belgian has managed to stay fit for much of this term, but poor form has seen him overlooked time and again.

Carlo Ancelotti has gone with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in the front three, along with one of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

But this weekend, Vinicius is suspended after reaching his yellow card limit, and there is a decision to be made over Rodrygo.

The Brazilian only returned from international duty on Wednesday and started on Thursday as Real Madrid lost to Athletic Club.

He didn’t particularly impress, and given the quick turnaround for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Granada, it seems unlikely he will start again.

That means one of Bale or Hazard is likely to get an opportunity, with the latter the favourite to start of the two.