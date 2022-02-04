Dani Alves is said to have been left upset about Xavi Hernandez’s Europa League decision.

Xavi was put in a difficult position after Barcelona completed three new signings in the January transfer window.

Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all snapped up, while Alves was registered at the start of January having arrived in the winter.

The issue was that the Europa League only allow clubs to register three new players ahead of the knockout stage.

And Xavi decided to register Torres, Traore and Aubameyang, leaving veteran Alves out of his squad.

According to Sport, Alves was left upset over the decision, not taking the call particularly well.

The Brazilian is said to be very grateful to Barca for bringing him back to the club, but he is disappointed to have missed the opportunity to help the club win their first ever Europa League.

From here on out, Alves will only be able to play in La Liga.