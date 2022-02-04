The Copa del Rey semi-final draw has been completed, and we now know who will face who.

It has been one of the most entertaining Copas in recent memory, with none of the traditional top four making the penultimate stage of the competition.

Athletic Club have reached the semi-finals after a win over Real Madrid, and they will be hoping to make it three consecutive finals in this competition.

Real Betis cruised through to this stage, making easy work of Real Sociedad, while Valencia edged out Cadiz.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, continued their excellent season by seeing off Mallorca to make the Copa semi-finals for the first time in 40 years.

We now know that Rayo will face Real Betis in the semi-finals, while Athletic Club will take on Valencia.

These will be two-legged ties for the first time in the competition, with all the previous ties being single ties.

The first legs are expected to take place across February 9 and 10, at Estadio Vallecas and San Mames, respectively.

Real Betis and Valencia will host the second legs across March 2 and 3, with the RFEF expected to fully confirm the dates in the coming hours.