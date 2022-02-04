Atletico Madrid have received mixed news over their injured players ahead of this weekend’s key clash with Barcelona.

Diego Simeone‘s men are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season as they continue to battle it out for a top four spot.

As things stand, Atletico Madrid are in fourth place and just one point ahead of fifth place.

It just so happens that Barcelona occupy that fifth spot, and that makes this weekend’s trip to Camp Nou a key one.

Both teams won in the league last time out after back-to-back cup defeats, and both are desperate to kick on after disappointing respective seasons so far.

Ahead of the game, Atleti have received mixed news over their injured stars.

Barcelona loanee Antoine Griezmann will miss out after failing to shake off an injury that has kept him out of late.

But there is good news when it comes to Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcos Llorente, who have both returned to training, and both will be in contention for Sunday’s big game.

It’s expected new signing Daniel Wass will start the game, allowing Llorente to play in the midfield, if indeed he is fit to start.