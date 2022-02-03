Xavi has gone from not having enough forwards to having too many of them at Barcelona

Xavi had asked to reinforce Barcelona’s attack during the January transfer window and he’s now been overloaded with options according to a report by Marca.

Ansu Fati is currently out injured, but aside from him Barcelona have a remarkable nine different forwards to choose from. This is a situation that’s been exacerbated by the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore this winter.

They join Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla as attacking options currently on the books at Camp Nou. When one considers that Xavi usually deploys Barcelona’s classic 4-3-3, that leaves just three spots for a large number of players.

But Barcelona will welcome this particular selection headache. Ever since the incomparable Lionel Messi departed Catalonia for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window they’ve found goals difficult to come by and they currently sit a point off Atletico Madrid and the top four. They play Atletico on Sunday.