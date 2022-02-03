Sevilla have received a triple boost thanks to Morocco’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations.

Africa’s showpiece tournament has seen a number of clubs go without key players over the last month.

And Sevilla are one of those clubs, with three players representing Morocco until their quarter-final elimination on Sunday.

Morocco crashed out after extra-time, and that has allowed Youssef En Nesyri, Bono and Munir to return to Analusia.

En-Nesyri is a key part of Sevilla’s attack, finishing as the club’s top scorer last season, but he has struggled for fitness so far this term.

Meanwhile, Bono will now return to his place as Sevilla’s starting goalkeeper.

All three players have already returned to full training following their return, and they should be in contention to face Osasuna on Saturday evening.

The three players returning fit will be a big boost for Julen Lopetegui as he and his team look to apply pressure to Real Madrid in the title race.